Tsfg LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 3.24.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BE. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $449,148 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

