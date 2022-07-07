Tsfg LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 833,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 64,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 485,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 123,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at $139,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.12. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

