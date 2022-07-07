Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $54.20

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $54.20 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,109,000 after acquiring an additional 204,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

