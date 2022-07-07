U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 9.5%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 36,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,427,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

