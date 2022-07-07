UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €52.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($64.58) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.21) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($68.75) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($91.67) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

ETR BAS opened at €39.75 ($41.41) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.61. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Basf has a 1 year low of €41.08 ($42.79) and a 1 year high of €69.52 ($72.42).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

