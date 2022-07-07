UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €130.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($121.88) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($111.46) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($106.25) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($117.71) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($134.38) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

SY1 opened at €109.60 ($114.17) on Monday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($76.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €108.42.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

