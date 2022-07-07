UBS Group Lowers Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target to GBX 670

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 740 ($8.96) to GBX 670 ($8.11) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 618 ($7.48) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.77) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $667.00.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of Rightmove stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 63,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.