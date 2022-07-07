UMA (UMA) Hits Market Cap of $180.85 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00012460 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $180.85 million and $21.41 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,773,390 coins and its circulating supply is 67,110,739 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

