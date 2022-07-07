United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 896 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 161,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,372 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

T stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.16. 332,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,547,900. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.