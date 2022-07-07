United Capital Management of KS Inc. Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.24. 6,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,942. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.03 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.29 and its 200 day moving average is $213.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.09.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.