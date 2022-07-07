United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 4,486 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 608.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.73. 27,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

