United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,633 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,633 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,853,000 after acquiring an additional 157,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,610,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 822,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,924,000 after buying an additional 211,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.00. 617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,572. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

