United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 2.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,489,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,382,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 46,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 578,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,515,845. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

