United Capital Management of KS Inc. Trims Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $520.42. 19,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,601. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

