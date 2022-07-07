United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.49. 39,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,300. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.