United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

NYSE URI traded up $8.11 on Thursday, hitting $249.69. 15,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

