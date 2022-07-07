United Utilities Group (LON:UU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,150 at Barclays

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,220 ($14.77) to GBX 1,150 ($13.93) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.05) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.32) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,098 ($13.30).

LON UU opened at GBX 1,024.50 ($12.41) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.37. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 961.80 ($11.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,072.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,078.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. This represents a yield of 2.61%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -518.07%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.68), for a total value of £561,809.73 ($680,321.78).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

