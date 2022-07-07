UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH stock opened at $515.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

