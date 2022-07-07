UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $515.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $483.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

