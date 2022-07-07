Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Increases Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Universal has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. Universal has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $646.97 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 4.12%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $225,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,244.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,640. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

