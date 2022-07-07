Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.85

Shares of Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UETMF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.