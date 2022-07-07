Unslashed Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $285.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.06 or 0.01296971 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00135960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00034221 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

