v.systems Hits Market Cap of $4.35 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. v.systems has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $555,955.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,536,859,991 coins and its circulating supply is 2,598,251,527 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

