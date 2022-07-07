Validity (VAL) Price Reaches $1.83

Validity (VAL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Validity has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00008319 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,615,402 coins and its circulating supply is 4,614,305 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.