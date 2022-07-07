VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 612.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 98,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 214,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 945,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,878,748. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

