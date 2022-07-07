Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.6% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average is $157.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

