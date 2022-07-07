Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $144.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

