Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $144.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.