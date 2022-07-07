Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96.

