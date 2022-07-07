Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Boosted by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

