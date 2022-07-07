Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

