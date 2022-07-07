Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.52 and last traded at $57.50. 1,254,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 737,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58.

