Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Shares Up 1.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG – Get Rating) was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $153.41 and last traded at $153.20. Approximately 27,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 24,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.