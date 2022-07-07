Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Brickley Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Brickley Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,580,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $202.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

