Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Axiom Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

