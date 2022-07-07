Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $208.10 and a 12 month high of $306.64.

