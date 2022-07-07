Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.56. 8,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

