Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.