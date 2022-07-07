Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 13.5% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $192.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

