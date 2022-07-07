Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $388,000.

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

