Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Up 7.2%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 23,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,754,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $541.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vaxart by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vaxart by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

