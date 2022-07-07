Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 23,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,754,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after buying an additional 2,673,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,272 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 993,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vaxart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

