VeChain (VET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $94.28 Million

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $94.28 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

