Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Veil (VEIL) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $254,069.24 and approximately $58.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,949.10 or 0.99855609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00045149 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00216383 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00230483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00107727 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00054459 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

