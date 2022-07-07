Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.09

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 12761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.
Several research firms have commented on VRE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80.
Veris Residential Company Profile (NYSE:VRE)
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
