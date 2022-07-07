Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.09

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 12761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.