Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Down 1.9% Following Insider Selling

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.54. Approximately 137,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,906,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Specifically, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

