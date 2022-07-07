Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and The Shyft Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.24 -$7.32 million ($0.36) -3.61 The Shyft Group $991.79 million 0.66 $68.93 million $1.47 12.77

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vicinity Motor and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A The Shyft Group 0 1 0 1 3.00

The Shyft Group has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.70%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -50.44% -36.45% -24.50% The Shyft Group 5.35% 21.67% 11.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Vicinity Motor on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; and manufactures and assembles truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. It also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. The Shyft Group, Inc. sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

