Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,441,000. State Street Corp raised its position in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $129.84 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

