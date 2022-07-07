Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $37.49 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 5.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST opened at $492.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $399.20 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

